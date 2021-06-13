Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

RDVY stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04.

