Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

