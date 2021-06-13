Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

