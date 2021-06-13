PYRO Network (PYRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103.00

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 76.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, PYRO Network has traded 77.1% lower against the dollar. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $40,891.12 and $103.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00167261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00187323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.01130993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.41 or 0.99933292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 813,795,122 coins and its circulating supply is 808,782,010 coins. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network

