Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.66 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 351,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $10,585,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

