Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

