Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

