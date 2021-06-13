Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

