Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

CASY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

