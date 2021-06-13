Qtum Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00023350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $822.57 million and $217.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,479,681 coins and its circulating supply is 98,445,878 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

