Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,782 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after acquiring an additional 220,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. 6,517,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,527. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.