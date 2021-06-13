Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.15. The company had a trading volume of 292,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,144. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $239.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.