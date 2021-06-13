Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.52. 2,399,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.