Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 9,737,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

