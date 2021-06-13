Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,529. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14.

