Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $99.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,679. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

