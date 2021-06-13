Qwertycoin Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 212.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

