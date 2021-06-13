RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $72.19 million and $4.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,060,995 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

