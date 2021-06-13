Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RMYHY opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

