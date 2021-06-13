Raymond James Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.11. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.5311648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

