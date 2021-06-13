Raymond James Raises Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

