Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.55 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

