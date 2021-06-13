Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.58 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

