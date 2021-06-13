Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,482,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

