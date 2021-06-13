Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $787,778.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00168189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00194100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.01088103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.07 or 1.00010580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

