RB Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

