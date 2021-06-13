ReapChain One Day Volume Hits $305,431.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $305,431.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

