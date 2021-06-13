Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

