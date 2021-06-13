Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.