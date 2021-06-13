Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $173.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

