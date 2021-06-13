Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

