Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

