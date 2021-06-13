Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $30.96

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $32.62. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 182 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
