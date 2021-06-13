Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $30.96

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $32.62. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 182 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,672,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

