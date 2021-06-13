Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect Renalytix AI to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RNLX stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55.

A number of research firms have commented on RNLX. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

