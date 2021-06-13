Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

