Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,862,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,607 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.