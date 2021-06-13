Reviewing Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) & Its Peers

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 797 4314 4902 181 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -2.82% -56.99% -0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.60 billion $85.39 million 0.95

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.