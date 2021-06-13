Reviewing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WOWI and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $75.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.27%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.28 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.77

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -234.83% -1,833.44% -16.77%

Volatility & Risk

WOWI has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

