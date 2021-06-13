REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Volume Increase

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,794 shares.The stock last traded at $99.35 and had previously closed at $97.14.

A number of analysts have commented on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.