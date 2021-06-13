REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Volume Increase

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,794 shares.The stock last traded at $99.35 and had previously closed at $97.14.
A number of analysts have commented on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
