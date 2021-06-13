RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.53.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
