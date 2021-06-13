RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

