Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 730 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

