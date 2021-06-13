Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Cincinnati Bell worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

