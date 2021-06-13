Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

