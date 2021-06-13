Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.34 Million Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Ebix worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ebix by 101.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 39.2% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ebix by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.