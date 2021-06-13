Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

