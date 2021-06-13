Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,725 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Infinera worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,216,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,572 shares of company stock worth $6,151,748. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.