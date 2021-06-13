RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $358.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.28. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

