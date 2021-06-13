RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the May 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.31. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

