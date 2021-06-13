Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE RAD opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

