Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,387 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

DFIN stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 266.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

